Blood clot on brain: Hailey Bieber rushed to hospital

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 12:26

VOGUE Taiwan, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Blood clot on the brain: Hailey Bieber was rushed to hospital after she started experiencing stroke-like symptoms. Hailey was taken to a Palm Springs hospital.

Hailey took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she is doing well and is now at home. The 25-year-old model had been breakfasting with her husband Justin Bieber when she began to experience “stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

Taking to Instagram Hailey told her fans: “On Thursday morning (March 10), I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

She went on to add: “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

