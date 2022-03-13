Cuevas del Almanzora gets a spring clean

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 13:40

SPRUCED UP: Cuevas prepares for the Holy Week processions Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA’S Calvario area is getting spruced up, ready for the Easter Week processions.

Public Works and Services councillor, Francisco Jesus Navarro Navarro, explained that the spring clean is being carried out by personnel employed on the Diputacion provincial council’s Agricultural Employment Promotion Plan (PFEA).

At the same time, the town hall is also helping to rehabilitate the facades of buildings in the centre of Cuevas.

Many of the properties there date from the 19th century and the local government is providing grants covering up to 80 per cent of the cost of painting and restoring facades, with a €7,000 limit.