Cuevas del Almanzora gets a spring clean

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 13:40
SPRUCED UP: Cuevas prepares for the Holy Week processions
Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall
CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA’S Calvario area is getting spruced up, ready for the Easter Week processions.
Public Works and Services councillor, Francisco Jesus Navarro Navarro, explained that the spring clean is being carried out by personnel employed on the Diputacion provincial council’s Agricultural Employment Promotion Plan (PFEA).
At the same time, the town hall is also helping to rehabilitate the facades of buildings in the centre of Cuevas.
Many of the properties there date from the 19th century and the local government is providing grants covering up to 80 per cent of the cost of painting and restoring facades, with a €7,000 limit.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.