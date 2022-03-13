Drones put to work to assist Orihuela’s Policia Local

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 18:56

: NEW EQUIPMENT: Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana is shown the two new drones Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA’S Policia Local now has a four-strong unit with officers licenced to fly drones.

The unit is equipped with two drones, each of which incorporates a camera, loudspeaker, searchlight, a flashing beacon and a radio transmitter. They can also can fly for 30 minutes within a 10-kilometre radius.

“The new unit is going to make a great contribution to assisting Policia Local operations,” Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana said.

“The Policia Local provide one of Orihuela’s most important services, which is why city hall does everything to ensure that they are as well-equipped as possible.”