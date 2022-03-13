Drones put to work to assist Orihuela’s Policia Local

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 18:56
: NEW EQUIPMENT: Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana is shown the two new drones
Photo credit: Orihuela town hall
ORIHUELA’S Policia Local now has a four-strong unit with officers licenced to fly drones.
The unit is equipped with two drones, each of which incorporates a camera, loudspeaker, searchlight, a flashing beacon and a radio transmitter. They can also can fly for 30 minutes within a 10-kilometre radius.
“The new unit is going to make a great contribution to assisting Policia Local operations,” Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana said.
“The Policia Local provide one of Orihuela’s most important services, which is why city hall does everything to ensure that they are as well-equipped as possible.”
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
