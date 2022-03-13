By Chris King • 13 March 2022 • 2:36

Iconic soap star tipped for dramatic big money return. image: bbc

A big-money return by actor Adam Woodyatt to East Enders is being tipped, bringing back his character Ian Beale



Actor Adam Woodyatt is believed to be engaged in talks with bosses of top BBC drama East Enders. He played the iconic soap star character of Ian Beale since the show’s inception back in 1985, appearing in more than 3,000 episodes, becoming the drama’s longest-serving main character. After 36 years in the role, he departed on January 22, 2021.

Now he is being tipped to make a dramatic return, something that could help to cushion the loss of arguably the show’s biggest star, 44-year-old Danny Dyer, who plays Queen Vic landlord, Mick Carter, who will leave later this year. A deal in the region of £300,000 is believed to be involved, according to thesun.co.uk.

One stumbling block could be Adam’s ongoing divorce settlement with his ex-wife. After 22 years of marriage, in 2020 he parted from 56-year-old Bev Sharpe, and they are tey to reach an agreement.

“Adam was one of the highest earners in East Enders, and there’s no doubt he’d be looking to come back on at least the same amount of money, if not more. They’re hugely keen to get him back after the massive blow of losing Danny”, commented a source.

Adding, “The belief is that if he signs it now it will mean he has to give Bev more in their divorce settlement. But clearly the bosses at East Enders need to know what’s happening”. A source from the BBC said, “Any contract talks are pure speculation”.

Since leaving Walford, Adam had appeared on ITV’s hugely-popular show, ‘I’m A Celebrity‘. He is currently involved in the stage play ‘Looking Good Dead’, which is touring the UK.

