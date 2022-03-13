By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 14:21

Mass execution: Saudi Arabia executes 81 people. This is the largest mass execution to be carried out in the modern history of Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, March 12, Saudi Arabia executed 81 people for various crimes. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia has seen its number of death-penalty cases dropping. Criminals have still been beheaded during the pandemic though.

The executions carried out on Saturday were said to include murderers and Al Qaeda terrorists. The murderers are said to have killed innocent women and children, according to npr.org.

The Saudi press agency that is state-run commented: “The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,”

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world.”

The executions have been criticised across the world. London’s advocacy group Reprieve commented: “The world should know by now that when Mohammed bin Salman promises reform, bloodshed is bound to follow.”

