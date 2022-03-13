Millions plunged into new lockdown in China

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 15:17

Millions plunged into a new lockdown in China. The country is facing its worst COVID outbreak in two years.

On Sunday, March 13, millions of people in China entered a new lockdown. Cases of the coronavirus have tripled in the space of a day. According to the Mailonline, this is the worst outbreak that China has seen for two years.

Coronavirus infection figures tripled from Saturday, March 12 to Sunday, March 13. Just under 2,000 cases were reported by the Chinese authorities on Sunday. Restrictions have been put in place for multiple areas.

China has a ‘zero-Covid’ policy towards the coronavirus. The authorities in China are determined to detect every single case of Covid and quarantine each infected person. The number of people infected with the virus is lower than in other countries including the UK. The UK though has moved to a learn to live with COVID ethos.

Multiple provinces in China have seen outbreaks of both Delta and Omicron variants.

Jilin health commission official Zhang Yan believes that local health authorities have not responded in a sufficient manner to the virus. He commented on Sunday: “The emergency response mechanism in some areas is not robust enough.”

He went on to add: “There is insufficient understanding of the characteristics of the Omicron variant… and judgment has been inaccurate.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.