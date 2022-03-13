Mould and allergies

By Tamsin Brown • 13 March 2022 • 9:07

Image: diabetes.co.uk

Mould and dampness on the walls of a home can trigger allergies and other health problems, and it is important to keep them under control.

In older houses or in houses with poor insulation, dampness and mould can appear on the walls. Many people think that this is mainly an aesthetic problem, but it can have serious consequences for your health.

The main problem with mould is that it releases spores, which can enter the body when they are touched or inhaled and cause various types of irritations and infections. Mould on the walls mostly affects the respiratory tract, but other organs, such as the eyes or the digestive system, can also be affected.

This is especially dangerous for people who already suffer from certain conditions, such as those who are immunosuppressed or who suffer from asthma or fungal allergies. These people may experience nasal congestion, wheezing and redness and itching of the eyes or skin. Mould is also thought to promote the development of asthma in children when they are exposed at an early age.

Once mould appears, there is no way to completely eliminate all of the fungus or spores, but its growth can be controlled. This is mainly achieved by controlling the humidity, but first, the affected area must be thoroughly cleaned and any leaks that may be causing the wall to become damp must be repaired.

The relative humidity in the room needs to be between 30% and 60%, which can be achieved through ventilation, dehumidifiers and, if necessary, better insulation.

