Not an easy day for Carp-R-Us at El Bosquet

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 19:32

EL BOSQUET: Carp-R-Us visited Carp fishery complex on their last outing Photo credit: El Bosquet Carp Fisheries

CARP-R-US fished Round 10 of their winter-spring series at the El Bosquet complex.

“The rains and cool weather of the previous weekend reduced the water temperature,” said the club’s secretary Steve Fell. “We heard that the fishing was hard, and so it proved,”

Willy Moons from Peg 18 won the match, taking 7.6 kilos of carp while Tony Flett, who lost several quality carp but still weighed in 6.6 kilos, came second. Steve Higgins (6.2 kilos) and Graham Patterson (5.8 kilos) were third and fourth respectively.