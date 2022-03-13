Orihuela allotments to receive recycled irrigation water

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 20:54

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Allotments guaranteed a steady supply of water Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA’S Environment department revealed plans to provide recycled water for the city’s allotments.

Alberto La Red, an expert from Hidraqua, the company responsible for Orihuela’s water supply and main drainage, explained that the water would be stored in a 250-cubic metre deposit, large enough to provide enough irrigation water for a week.

“The pool will be integrated into the landscape and surrounded by native plant species,” La Red explained during the project’s presentation attended by Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana, Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio and Diputacion councillor Sebastian Cañadas.