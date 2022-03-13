Orihuela allotments to receive recycled irrigation water

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 20:54
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Allotments guaranteed a steady supply of water
Photo credit: Orihuela city hall
ORIHUELA’S Environment department revealed plans to provide recycled water for the city’s allotments.
Alberto La Red, an expert from Hidraqua, the company responsible for Orihuela’s water supply and main drainage, explained that the water would be stored in a 250-cubic metre deposit, large enough to provide enough irrigation water for a week.
“The pool will be integrated into the landscape and surrounded by native plant species,” La Red explained during the project’s presentation attended by Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana, Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio and Diputacion councillor Sebastian Cañadas.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.