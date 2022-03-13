Orihuela Costa paints the town green on March 17

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 23:32
: EARLY START: Announcing Orihuela Costa’s St Patrick’s Day parade
Photo credit: Orihuela city hall
ORIHUELA COSTA will be wearing green on March 17, St Patrick’s Day.
Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana, accompanied by Tourism and International Residents’ councillor Mariola Rocamora, recently gave details of the day’s events.
“This Orihuela Costa fiesta is very popular and listed as one of the best-known and attended by many people from other districts and towns,” Rocamora said.
“We want these Saint Patrick’s day celebrations to be well-known throughout Spain as well as on the Costa Blanca,” the councillor added “We are honouring a tradition and a legacy, as well as respect towards Saint Patrick.”
The parade, organised by Raymond Kearney, follows a route through Calle Mar, Calle Cielo and Calle Agua where there will be live music and partying throughout the day, with local pubs joining in.
The procession, which will start at 3pm will be headed by Saint Patrick, and Rocamora stressed that all those taking part are Orihuela Costa residents.
Chairs line the route, and there will be big screens to view the procession as it unfolds, together with interviews and videos featuring Orihuela.
Raymond Kearney, who was also present at the St Patrick’s Day presentation pointed out that the Orihuela Costa parade was the best in Europe.
“For us, the tourist season begins on March 17, a day when every Orihuela Costa resident is Irish.”
