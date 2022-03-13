Pilar de la Horadada remembers March 11 attacks in Madrid

By Linda Hall • 13 March 2022 • 19:57

TERRORIST ANNIVERSARY: Pilar de la Horadada honoured March 11’s dead and injured Photo credit: Pilar de la Horada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADA paid homage on March 11 to those killed and injured in Madrid by terrorist bombs in 2004.

Mayor Jose Maria Perez, councillors, accompanied by the parish priest Fr Jose Antonio Garcia, the Policia Local, Proteccion Civil and members of public attended a simple ceremony in memory of the victims.

This was held in Pilar’s Plaza Victimas del 11-M, named in honour of the 193 people who lost their lives and the thousands who were injured by the 10 bombs left on four rush-hour commuter trains.

Public Safety councillor Marina Saez read out words of condolence for the victims’ families, followed by the laying of a wreath and a minute’s silence.