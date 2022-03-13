Police confirm identity of body discovered in Highlands

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 15:45

Credit: Twitter

Police confirm the identity of a body discovered in the Highlands. The body has been confirmed as that of a hillwalker who went missing in Scotland’s Glencoe.

According to the police, the body found in the Highlands belongs to that of 43-year-old Neil Gillingham. Neil had been hill walking with his dog when he went missing on March 6. Along with his springer spaniel Cooper, he was last seen at 1:30pm near Stob Coire Nam Beith.

Police Scotland revealed: “We can confirm that a body recovered on Stob Coire Sgreamhach in Glencoe has been identified as missing hillwalker Neil Gillingham.

“Neil’s family have been made aware. They have asked for privacy. Thanks to all involved in searches and sharing our appeal.”

According to the BBC, Sgt Keith Almond confirmed that mountain rescue teams, helicopter crews and members of the public had helped search for the missing walker.

Sgt Keith Almond commented: “Our thoughts are with Neil’s family at what is a very difficult time for them.”

He went on to add: “Officers would like to pass on their thanks to the mountain rescue teams, HM Coastguard helicopter crews and members of the public who assisted with the searches.

“We would also like to thank all those who shared and responded to our appeal.”

Sadly, Mr Gillingham is not the only person to have lost their lives in the Highlands recently. One climber fell around one thousand feet to his death when climbing Ben Nevis recently.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team took to social media on March 9 and said: “Since Saturday we’ve had 12 callouts and recovered 26 casualties.

“Unfortunately three of these shouts resulted in fatalities and we’d like to extend our heartfelt condolence to the friends and family of those involved at this difficult time.

“It would be remiss if we didn’t stress just how important it is to be adequately prepared for winter in the hills.

“Having the ability to competently navigate with map and compass as well as having and being able to use crampons and axe are vital skills to have if you’re venturing into the hills.

“Once again, to members of the public on the hill, team members, neighbouring teams who assisted, helicopter crews, those who fed and watered us and those who continue to generously donate – thank you!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.