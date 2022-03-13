Queen so frail she cannot walk her beloved corgis

By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 12:48

The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The Queen is so frail she cannot walk her beloved corgis. According to reports, the Queen has not been able to walk her pooches for six months.

According to sources at the Palace, the Queen is unable to walk her corgis due to health issues. It is estimated that the Queen has owned around 30 corgis throughout her life.

As reported by The Daily Star, the Queen is frail and has not walked her corgis for six months. The possibility that she may never walk them again has been raised.

Reportedly the last time the Queen walked her dogs were before she headed into hospital for an overnight stay in October last year. It was her first hospital stay in many years. Aides at the Palace are said to be helping out and making sure that the dogs have their daily walks.

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “She is not well enough. They are an enormous source of solace, so it is a real shame.

“The Queen usually turns to her beloved corgis in time of crisis and stress and took them out almost every day after Philip fell ill and then died last year.”

The source went on to add: “They are an enormous source of solace, so it is a real shame.”

Despite the Queen’s health issues, a Royal source confirmed: “Dogs remain very much part of Windsor life.”

