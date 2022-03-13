By Chris King • 13 March 2022 • 19:31

Renfe restores 12 more trains to Cercanias routes in Malaga. image: wikipedia

12 more trains restored to Cercanias routes in Malaga by Renfe, bringing their service back up to 94 per cent



From this Monday, March 14, Renfe has announced that it will increase its daily services on the Malaga Cercanias core by bringing back 12 more train schedules. As a result, the train operator will recover its level of services almost to what it was prior to the pandemic.

The company reported that the gradual incorporation of train drivers allows the addition of these 12 daily services – six per direction – on the C-1 Malaga Centro Alameda-Fuengirola, “with which the offer reaches 94 per cent of the usual Renfe service in Malaga in 2019, before the health crisis”.

On Line C-1 Malaga CA-Fuengirola, all services will now be recovered until around 7pm, with a frequency of every 20 minutes, they specified. From that time of the afternoon, and until the end of the daily service, another 22 trains will circulate – eleven in each direction – with another six pending to be restored to reach 100 per cent of the normal service.

On February 1, with the first incorporation of personnel, 14 daily services were resumed on the C-1, to which 12 more are now added. According to the company, Renfe plans to restore the entire service in the Cercanias de Malaga shortly,

Renfe also indicated that it has adjusted its programming in the Cercanias de Malaga core, to guarantee the service schedules, “avoiding uncertainties for the traveller due to the random suspensions of services that had been taking place before November 12”.

These random suspensions of the service were produced, claims the company, “due to a shortage of train drivers that Renfe has dragged on since the start of the pandemic, given the difficulties in starting up, in a timely manner, the different processes of selection, training, and approval of train drivers, as a consequence of the pandemic”.

The adjustment that Renfe carried out in November was, as reported, “a transitory and exceptional measure that would be maintained until the incorporation of new train drivers to the workforce, a process affected by the delay that Covid-19 caused in the job announcement of 2020 and 2021, and its direct impact on the training and homologation of new train drivers”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

