By Alex Glenn • 13 March 2022 • 9:06

Credit: Instagram

Sir Rod Stewart fills potholes near his Essex home in a bid to get his Ferrari through. The 77-year-old musician has said that “no-one can be bothered to do it.”

Taking to Instagram Sir Rod shared videos of himself shovelling gravel and filling the holes. He had roped his mates in to help out with the project in Harlow, Essex.

Rod captioned the post: “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!” In the video he revealed: “I’m repairing the street where I live as no-one can be bothered to do it. Me and my mates.”

According to Mailonline, in a second video, the famous singer commented: “This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages.

“People are smashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all!”

He went on to add: “So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling the holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11.”

One fan commented: “Don’t hurt yourself I got tickets to see you in June.”

Another fan said: “Well said. I live in harlow and the roads are getting a joke with the amount of holes.”

A third fan supported him and said: “Takes you back to your graveyard days I’m sure.”

