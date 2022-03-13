By Chris King • 13 March 2022 • 21:58
The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Monday, March 14.
image: creative commons
The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will remain close to €250/MWh this Monday, March 14.
According to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average price of electricity will be €251.70/MWh, €3.81 euros (1.54 per cent) more expensive than today, Sunday 13.
Thankfully, the price of electricity remains far from the historical maximum registered on March 8, when it reached €544.98/MWh, due to the upward spiral of natural gas caused by the impact of the invasion of Ukraine.
By time slots, the maximum price tomorrow will be €295/MWh, between the hours of 8am and 9am, while the minimum, of €214.80, will be recorded between 11pm and midnight.
Wholesale market prices have a direct impact on the regulated tariff, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply on the free market.
Until this Sunday, the average price of the wholesale market had accumulated four consecutive days of decreases, and recovered levels similar to those seen before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as reported by lasprovincias.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.