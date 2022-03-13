By Chris King • 13 March 2022 • 1:57
WHO approves the first oral treatment against Covid.
image: molnupiravir
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced this Thursday, March 10, the inclusion of the antiviral molnupiravir in its list of recommended treatments against Covid-19. As a result, it becomes the first oral drug recommended by this body against the virus.
The WHO, however, recommends its use only among Covid-19 patients who have not developed severe forms of the virus, but who nevertheless run a very high risk of hospitalisation. These include unvaccinated people, the elderly, patients with immunological deficiencies, or those with chronic diseases. Its use among children, and pregnant, or lactating women, is not advised though.
Produced by the firm Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), this treatment is consumed in pill form. According to the WHO, if used with the first symptoms of infection are recognised, it can prevent hospitalisations.
The WHO recommends the consumption of four pills (800 milligrams) of the drug twice a day for five days, the usual time for the development of symptoms of the disease. These recommendations are based on data obtained from six randomised trials involving 4,796 patients.
Doctors Without Borders had already warned in 2021 that a five-day treatment with molnupiravir at market prices could cost around €640 ($700), although if it were developed with alternative generics, which, for example, are already manufactured in India, it could go down to €18 ($20), as reported by diariodesevilla.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.