By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 March 2022 • 10:00

Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19 image: twitter

Former US President Barack Obama confirmed on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19, although his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama had tested negative for the virus.

Obama tweeted: “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, it’s a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.”

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022



Obama, who recently turned 60, returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. A close friend confirmed to CNN that he tested positive on his return to DC.

The diagnosis makes Obama the second US President known to contract the virus after then-President Donald Trump announced he tested positive in October 2020, which was before vaccines were widely available in the US.

Obama was a champion of public health measure throughout the pandemic, having taken precautions at events like his 60th birthday party and in voicing his support for vaccination in contrast to Former President Donald Trump who touted many spurious views and remedies.

President Joe Biden said in his first State of the Union address earlier this month that theUS is moving “forward safely” into a less disruptive phase of the pandemic, outlining the countries emergence from lockdown measures.

He acknowledged that Americans are “tired, frustrated and exhausted” with the pandemic.

Currently, only 2% of the US population, about 7 million people, live in an area with high Covid-19 levels, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Elsewhere risk livels are at “low” or “medium” community levels, areas where there’s no recommendation for masking or where immunocompromised people and those at high risk for severe disease are advised to take extra precautions against Covid-19, respectively.

With Barack Obama saying that he tests positive for Covid-19, it is a reminder that the Virus has not gone away but rather become less dangerous and that there is still a need for caution.

