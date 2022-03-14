By Guest Writer • 14 March 2022 • 17:01

Benalmadena mayor Victor Navas Credit: Facebook

BENALMADENA and Fuengirola squaring up for another fight over possession of land which each town claims as its own.

The matter was supposedly settled by the Junta de Andalucía which agreed that the 76,000 square metres of land in the Higueron was not only part of Benalmadena but those living there were receiving services from that council rather than from Fuengirola.

Despite this, it appears, according to Benalmadena Council that the Fuengirola Council is trying to reclaim the land under dispute resulting in a statement from Benalmadena mayor Victor Navas on March 9.

In this, he said “we will once again oppose this, because that area of Higuerón is part of our municipal area, and we are going to start studying the possibility of claiming damages from the Council of Fuengirola for all the time that these lands have been irregularly included in its planning.”

“It is not a threat of any kind: it is about seeking a negotiated solution with them, as we have always tried to do up to now, but if their intentions are to return to these lands that belong to Benalmadena, we will demand that the Fuengirola Council pay everything that corresponds for the time that we have offered public services to the residents of the area without collecting a single penny for it,” said Navas.

