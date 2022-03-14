Brit holidays hit by Canary Islands alert for ‘yellow fever’ mosquito

By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 8:15

Brit holidays hit by Canary Islands alert for dangerous ‘yellow fever’ mosquito. A warning has reportedly been issued by health and tourism chiefs.

Both locals and tourists have been called upon to help detect the yellow fever mosquitos. According to The Express, an alert has been raised in Spain’s La Palma for the Aedes Aegypt mosquito. The mosquitoes are dangerous because they can spread viruses like Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

So far only two larvae have been detected. Blas Trujillo the Minister of health for the Canary Islands Government has revealed that the mosquitoes will be eradicated and that intensive measures will be put in place. So far the larvae which have been discovered have not shown any transmissible viruses.

Anyone staying or living in La Palma has been encouraged to remove stagnant water by the local authorities. This is a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. The island is being monitored by the Canary Islands Entomological Surveillance System. It is hoped that the system will detect any early adult specimens and eggs of larvae.

Speaking to The Express a spokesperson commented: “Mosquitoes that bite humans need to be breeding very close to them.

“That is why the most effective measure against them is to monitor or eliminate their breeding points.”

The search for the mosquitoes has been extended and monitoring points have been added at the airport and the port. Monitoring points for mosquitoes have also been set up in other areas including greenhouses and cemeteries that are said to be high risk.

