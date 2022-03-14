Cajiz Fair

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 16:26

Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Visitors to the upcoming fair in Cajiz, Velez-Malaga, are sure to have a blast thanks to the activities and entertainment organised by the Town Hall.

Cajiz, in Velez-Malaga, will celebrate its traditional fair in honour of Saint Joseph from March 18 to 20. There will be an extensive programme of activities, with performances from the famous duo Andy and Lucas and the group Los Electroduendes, reported by the councillor for Fairs and Festivals, Lola Gámez.

Lola Gámez stated that one of the Town Hall’s priorities is to support and promote the local festivals of each district, and she also wanted to invite all residents of the municipality to participate in the fair and enjoy the atmosphere.

The festivities will begin on, Friday, March 18 at 5pm with the traditional procession in honour of St. Joseph, and will go on until Sunday, March 20. The programme includes performances from the Laura Anillo Orchestra, Adri Cobos, the Nuevo Amanecer Choir, Los Electroduendes and Andy & Lucas, as well as firework displays and a party until the early hours.

On Sunday, March 20, there will be various sporting competitions, a children’s party, free paella for all visitors.

