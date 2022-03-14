Car vandal busted in Almeria

By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 12:36

Credit: National Police

Car vandal busted by National Police officers in Spain’s Almeria.

Officers from the National Police have arrested a man in Almeria who had deliberately vandalised multiple cars. The man had destroyed the mirrors of any vehicles that were in his path.

Locals had collaborated with the National Police in order to ensure that the man was arrested almost immediately.

On March 12, the man had gone on a rampage and vandalised 24 cars that were parked on a public road. The man had wrecked the mirrors on each of the vehicles.

Multiple people called 091 to report that their cars had been damaged. The vandal had wandered along Camino de la Goleta wearing no shirt. He had hit out at all the vehicles in his path.

Thanks to the collaboration of citizens, the man was discovered in Arbol del Amor street in Almeria. Officers from the National Police quickly arrested the man and took him into custody.

