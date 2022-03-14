Celebrating a very special birthday in Calpe

By Linda Hall • 14 March 2022 • 11:27
BIRTHDAY GREETINGS: Kathleen Roach with her daughter, Marion Fisher
Photo credit: Marion Fisher
KATHLEEN ROACH was 102 on March 9, 2022.
She has led a very full life, raising two daughters, Marion Fisher and her younger sister, Brenda Pegg.
Katheen has lived in Spain for 35 years, moving to the La Saleta nursing home in Calpe eight years ago.
When her 100th birthday arrived, Kathleen’s big day was spoilt by the start of the pandemic when the nursing home was closed to visitors and not even family were given permission to visit.
“We were able to take her presents and cards, including one from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but the big day was spoilt,” daughter Marion said. “No balloons, no cake, no candles, no cava, it was just an ordinary day.”
Kathleen has always loved to dance although sadly, she hasn’t done much of that for some time. Nevertheless, she has five generations of her family around her, living nearby in Calpe, who are now looking forward to celebrating Kathleen’s 103rd birthday with her.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
