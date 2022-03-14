Celebrating a very special birthday in Calpe

By Linda Hall • 14 March 2022 • 11:27

BIRTHDAY GREETINGS: Kathleen Roach with her daughter, Marion Fisher Photo credit: Marion Fisher

KATHLEEN ROACH was 102 on March 9, 2022.

She has led a very full life, raising two daughters, Marion Fisher and her younger sister, Brenda Pegg.

Katheen has lived in Spain for 35 years, moving to the La Saleta nursing home in Calpe eight years ago.

When her 100th birthday arrived, Kathleen’s big day was spoilt by the start of the pandemic when the nursing home was closed to visitors and not even family were given permission to visit.

“We were able to take her presents and cards, including one from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but the big day was spoilt,” daughter Marion said. “No balloons, no cake, no candles, no cava, it was just an ordinary day.”

Kathleen has always loved to dance although sadly, she hasn’t done much of that for some time. Nevertheless, she has five generations of her family around her, living nearby in Calpe, who are now looking forward to celebrating Kathleen’s 103rd birthday with her.