Charity tea for Ukraine

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 16:37

Image: Cáritas

The Rincon Town Council and two local charity organisations have organised an outdoor tea to raise funds for those affected by the Ukraine conflict.

The Rincon Town Council, the Benalbinas Women’s Association and the Caritas branch of Benagalbón have organised an outdoor charity tea to raise funds for families affected by the war in Ukraine.

The event will take place at 5pm on Saturday, March 19, in the Plaza de la Iglesia in Benagalbón. All proceeds will be delivered to the Ukrainian border through Caritas Spain, which has already sent several batches of aid from all over the country.

The event will be enlivened by the local artist and coplero, Adolfo Cisneros. “It is a source of great pride that local artists are willing to collaborate in such an important act of solidarity,” said the councillor for Culture, Clara Perles.

Caritas has also distributed collection boxes to various shops in the village so that people can donate. Donations can also be made directly to the account ES 33 2103 0146 94 0030016666, with ‘Caritas con Ucrania’ as the description. This money will be used to buy basic products and materials for those in need.

