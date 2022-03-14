By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 March 2022 • 10:18

Climbers hold world's highest tea party

A group of climbers and adventurers have broken a world record by holding the world’s highest tea party, some 6,500 metres above sea level. The party was held last year but only confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records now, at Mount Everest’s Camp 2 in Nepal.

The idea for the tea party came from Hughes, a self-described high-endurance athlete from Seattle, Washington. He said he first got the idea for the tea party early in the pandemic when Covid-19 travel restrictions and shutdowns meant expeditions were not possible.

He said the isolation made him realise he missed the climbing and adventurer community more than the summits.

He said: “The greatest things in life are often those shared.

“I hope our feat will inspire others to seek their own dreams, no matter the heights.”

According to a news release, Hughes’ “highest of high tea parties … exceeded the previous mark by thousands of feet in altitude and was full of complexities, including carrying supplies through the treacherous Khumbu Icefalls.”

The tea party was held with groceries brought from Seattle including girl scout cookies, with the tea party nearly cancelled due to a heavy snowfall the day before.

The release said the supplies had to withstand flying across the world, being transported to base camp strapped to a yak, and then carried in backpacks traversing the unforgiving terrain, which included frozen waterfalls, to Camp 2 — without the cookies turning to crumbs.

In the end, the extra effort was worth it. “The record will forever immortalize an unforgettable moment and experience in my life,” according to Hughes, who went on the reach the summit of Everest about two weeks later after a failed attempt in 2019.

Guinness Book of Records typically take some time to confirm records especially when they are not present, as was the case with these climbers who hold world’s highest tea party on Mt Everest.

