Cops called to John Bercow’s home after alleged late-night domestic bust-up

By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 1:53

Cops called to John Bercow's home after late-night domestic bust-up. image: [email protected]

It is thought that John Bercow’s wife Sally called the cops to their home after an alleged domestic argument



Met Police officers were called to former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow’s home following an alleged domestic argument with his 52-year-old wife, Sally. It has been revealed that the incident occurred last August 26, at around 11.35pm.

The complaint that led to the police visit to the couple’s Battersea riverside home is believed to have been lodged by 59-year-old Bercow’s wife, Sally. Officers reportedly spoke with the couple, following which, according to a source, Mr Bercow apparently left the South West London property, “with a face looking like thunder”.

No further action was taken by the Metropolitan Police, and the matter was dropped, with no arrest being made. As is normal in such instances, details of the incident have been logged with the local police community safety unit.

The former Speaker was accused of bullying three members of staff

Mr Bercow stepped down from his role in the Commons in 2019, but recently, revelations came to light about 35 claims against him of bullying three members of staff, 21 of which were subsequently upheld by an independent appeal panel, after a two-year investigation, a result he labelled a “travesty of justice”.

A damning report by Commons watchdog, Kathryn Stone, found Bercow guilty of displaying “threatening conduct”, and indulging in verbal abuse combined with bouts of anger.

He has since been handed a lifetime ban on holding a Parliamentary pass, and “administratively suspended” from the Labour Party, after only last year defecting from the Tory Party, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

