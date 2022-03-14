Costa Rincon Race in Rincon de la Victoria

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 16:58

Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria will be holding its first-ever Costa Rincon Race this year, an event designed to promote sports and draw visitors to the area.

Rincon de la Victoria will be adding a new event to its sporting calendar this year, with its first-ever Costa Rincon Race, to be held on Sunday, May 8.

The mayor, Francisco Salado, made the announcement on March 10. “Never before has this municipality experienced, promoted and protected the world of sport as in the last five years,” he said.

The race will cover the entire coastal path of Rincon de la Victoria up to the area of Torre de Benagalbón. It will begin at 10am at the Rincon Tourist Office, where it will also finish.

The eight-kilometre race is open to everyone, whether beginners or more experienced runners. There will be a maximum of 400 participants. Registration costs 5 euros and can be made at www.dorsalchip.es.

Anyone over the age of 18 can participate as long as they are physically prepared to face the distance. Minors need permission from a parent or legal guardian and must be accompanied by an adult. The proceeds will be donated to two associations that work to prevent diabetes, ADIMA and Sueño Dulce.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.