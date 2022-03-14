By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 March 2022 • 8:50

EU countries agree to extend Covid-19 certificate

On Friday March 11th the members of the European Union (EU) agreed to extend the Covid-19 certificate until June 30th, 2023 for travel between member states.

The EU said in a statement: “The COVID-19 Digital Certificate has played an important role in facilitating the free movement of people during the pandemic . And the principle of gradually lifting travel restrictions if the epidemiological situation allows it remains in force.”

The permanent ambassadors to the EU formally approved this Friday the negotiating mandate to prolong the regulation and to introduce other modifications such as high-quality laboratory antigen tests among the types of tests for which a certificate can be issued and the granting of vaccination certificates to people participating in clinical trials.

Among the proposals put forward by the Council is the obligation for Brussels to present a report between now and February 1, 2023, which could be accompanied by legislative proposals to reassess the need to revoke or extend the certificate, depending on how the health situation evolves.

The possibility has also been included for Member States to request proof of identity and a vaccination or reinstatement certificate in order to be able to include all doses in a single vaccination certificate, regardless of the place of vaccination.

It has also requested that a recovery certificate be issued after an antigen test.

In order for the extension of the certificate to be adopted on time, the Council and the European Parliament must agree to the new measures and to extend the Covid-19 certificate by June 30.

