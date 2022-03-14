By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 9:00

Credit: Junta de Andalucia

Fatal crash claims young man’s life in Spain’s Almeria. The crash happened in Almeria City.

According to Emergencias 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Andalucian Regional Government a 26-year-old man died in a traffic accident on Sunday, March 13.

The accident happened in Almeria City shortly after 10:30pm.

The Junta de Andalucia commented: “At around 22.40 hours on Sunday, the 112 telephone number received a call from a witness reporting the overturning of a car with people trapped in the street Carretera de Ronda in the capital of Almeria, opposite the Archaeological Museum.”

The emergency services immediately mobilised the Almeria Fire brigade the Local Police and the 061 Health Emergency Centre. The emergency services scrambled to the scene of the accident.

According to reports, medical teams were only able to confirm that a 26-year-old man had died in the accident. No other people were injured in the accident.

