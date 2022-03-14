Hospital charging points

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 16:49

Image: Axarquia Hospital

Axarquia Hospital has taken another measure to promote sustainability with the introduction of two new charging points for electric vehicles.

Two new charging points for electric cars in the rear parking area of Axarquia Hospital were inaugurated on March 10.

The hospital installed the two-point charging post as part of its ongoing commitment to reducing pollution and sustainable mobility. It is initially intended to be used exclusively by the hospital workers and allows a mid-range electric car to be fully charged in three to four hours.

The head of Maintenance at the hospital, Ricardo Mangas, stated that “transport is the activity with the highest energy consumption in Andalucia, accounting for more than 37 per cent of the total energy consumed. Hence the importance of carrying out measures such as this to improve energy efficiency, save fuel and promote sustainable mobility.”

This year will be the tenth consecutive year in which Axarquia Hospital has reduced its energy consumption, despite having increased the useful surface area of the hospital by almost 10 per cent, as well as the number of beds and the thermal power of its facilities in the last year.

