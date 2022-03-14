Major improvements for Torrox historic centre

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 17:24

Image: Wikimedia Commons, public domain

Some major street improvements have been made to the historic centre of Torrox and the Town Council hopes to do the same in other areas of the town.

Major works to improve the historic centre of Torrox have been completed.

After more than 40 years of no improvements on Calle Cebadillas Bajas, in the historic centre of Torrox, the current government team has responded to residents’ requests by renovating the drainage system. The street was visited on March 11 by the mayor, Óscar Medina, and the councillor for Contracting, Paula Moreno, to mark the completion of the project, which involved an investment of 327,923.83 euros.

The mayor said: “This street had been abandoned for decades by previous government teams, as no improvements had been made since Manuel Palomas was mayor, still under the old regime.”

He also highlighted their plans for the gradual improvement of all streets in the old town and other areas, with the priority being given to those that are in poorer condition and that have a large number of residents.

