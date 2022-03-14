Lorry accident affects A-7 motorway in Rincon de la Victoria

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 18:10

Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

An accident involving a lorry on the A-7 motorway in Rincon de la Victoria caused the right lane to be closed on the morning of March 14.

An accident involving a lorry on the section of the A-7 motorway that runs through Rincon de la Victoria forced the right lane of the road to be cut off on Monday, March 14. The accident occurred at about 09.45am, when the vehicle jack-knifed at kilometre 256. No injuries were been reported.

The Guardia Civil arrived on the scene, as did road maintenance workers, who cleared the remains from the road. The lorry driver, a 58-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock, although he did not have to be taken to a medical centre.

This is the second accident involving a lorry in the area in two months. In January, a lorry loaded with potassium nitrate caught fire, forcing the motorway to be completely closed in both directions.

