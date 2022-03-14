By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 13:01

Credit: Instagram

Love Island’s Sam Bird elopes to Gibraltar. Sam married his girlfriend Kailah Casillas in secret.

Sam Bird from Love Island has secretly married Kailah Casillas. The couple took to Instagram to reveal the wonderful news. The couple is said to have been married in an intimate ceremony.

Sam shared his news with fans on Instagram in a post captioned “The new Mr & Mrs Bird.” He posted a video too and commented: “Tied the knot in Gibraltar and vlogged the whole trip, link in bio to watch.”

Kailah also told her fans about the delightful news. On Instagram, she commented: “We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us 🤍 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,@samrobertbird🤍

“We vlogged the whole trip and it’s up on my YouTube channel if you want to see more of our amazing trip! Click the link in my bio to watch!

“Big shoutout to everyone who helped make our day so perfect! It was truly amazing.”

Fans quickly congratulated the newly married couple and said: “Amazing congratulations to both of you, hopefully he didn’t make you run up the mountain like we did 👀⛰🏃🏼‍♂️”

Another fan commented: “Awwww that’s so sweet! Love should be simple and easy and this is perfect! You looked beautiful too. 🖤”

The couple were wished a lifetime of happiness. One person said: “OMG! Congratulations! You look absolutely STUNNING 💘 wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!”

