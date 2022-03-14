Malaga on alert for flood threat following this week’s heavy rain forecast

By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 9:30

Malaga is on alert for flood threats following this week’s heavy rain forecast. The Pre-emergency phase of the Flood Plan has been activated in Malaga.

The Junta de Andalucia has activated its pre-emergency phase of the Flood Plan in the province. The plan was activated just before 9pm on Sunday, March 13, by the Andalucian Government’s delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro.

The measures have been put in place after heavy rains were predicted from midnight on Monday in Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce. A Red alert has been issued by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The Junta de Andalucia commented: “The pre-emergency phase is identified with the existence of hydrological and meteorological information which, due to its unfavourable evolution, could lead to flooding.

“The State Meteorological Agency forecasts an accumulation of rainfall in 12 hours of 120 litres per square metre. The heaviest rainfall is expected in the western third of the region. The warning will remain in force between 00:00 and 12:00 on Monday.

“The orange level – significant risk – will also be extended until 12:00 in the regions of Ronda and Axarquia.”

People have been advised to avoid road travel if possible. Where travel is considered essential people should check the state of the roads before travelling. Drivers are being asked to reduce speeds and increase safety distances in flooded areas.

