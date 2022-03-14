By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 21:17

Malaga province deactivates the Emergency Plan flood warning. image: Commons Wikimedia - Emmanuelkwizera

Emergency Plan activated in anticipation of severe flooding in Malaga province has now been deactivated



Patricia Navarro, the delegate of the Andalucian government, at 3:21pm this afternoon, Monday, March 14, deactivated the Emergency Plan flood warning that had been in place for Malaga province since last night.

The plan had been activated at 9:49pm on Sunday evening in anticipation of the heavy rains that were predicted to commence around midnight, by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency. A red alert had been issued by the weather experts for regions of the Costa del Sol, the capital, and the Guadalhorce Valley, with a possible 120l/m² being forecast.

Although that high volume of water was not accumulated during Storm Celia, the levels reportedly came pretty close. Rainfall was more intense in western regions of the province, with figures in the Turon river, in Ardales, exceeding 94 litres in the 12 hours from last midnight to midday today.