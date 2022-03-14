By Guest Writer • 14 March 2022 • 18:02

Announcement of the programme Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

MALAGA PROVINCIAL COUNCIL targets children and fire safety with a one-week fire prevention programme which started on March 14.

It was aimed at 1,500 school children aged from six to 12 with firefighters carrying out informative talks in seven primary schools in Estepona, Manilva, Casares and Benahavis and books concerning the need to be alert to danger were distributed.

Youngsters had explained the guidelines that should be followed in the event of a fire in a home or school, such as closing door locks, power outages, and an orderly evacuation or lockdown, as well as tips for reducing risks related to electrical appliances.

At the weekend of March 19 and 20, 22 members of the Malaga Provincial Fire Brigade are due at the fairground in Estepona, where visitors will be able to experience a simulated fire with firefighters.

During the visit to this simulator that recreates a house with several rooms using an inflatable construction, the firefighters will explain to the children and their parents the guidelines for behaviour in the event of a fire in a house or in a public building.

There will also be first aid and road safety workshops plus a chance to see the fire tenders and tools used by firefighters to put out fires.

