By Laura Kemp • 14 March 2022 • 13:44

Moving to Estepona: The ultimate guide. Credit: Estepona Council

The whitewashed town of Estepona on the Costa del Sol is the very essence of an Andalucia village that has become a firm favourite for those wanting to move to Spain.

The resort town of Estepona is a popular international destination for those wanting to move to Spain, known for its historic centre, stunning beaches, palm-lined promenade, golf courses, water sports facilities and fishing port.

So, you are thinking of moving to Estepona, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the coolest restaurants?

To make moving to Estepona a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Estepona?

Properties in Estepona

Things to do in Estepona

Best restaurants in Estepona

Schools in Estepona

Healthcare in Estepona

Important contacts

Where is Estepona?

Estepona is located in Southern Spain on the Costa del Sol, around 30 minutes from the popular and glamourous city of Marbella and around 20 minutes from the charming Manilva.

The nearest airport to Estepona is Malaga Airport, which is 40 miles away, and the flight time from the UK is just two hours and 30 minutes.

Properties in Estepona

As one of the most popular areas on the Costa del Sol, Estepona has a thriving property market, whether you are looking for a traditional two-bedroom townhouse, a luxury five-bedroom villa or a contemporary apartment.

A three-bedroom apartment in Estepona will cost from around €97,000 up to around €9 million for a luxurious five-bedroom penthouse villa.

10 of the best things to do in Estepona

1. Spend a day exploring the old town of Estepona

Made up of a compact labyrinth of meandering streets and open squares, Estepona Centro Historico (old town) has undergone an impressive transformation over the recent years to become one of the most attractive and best towns on the Costa del Sol.

2. Play gold under the Mediterranean sun

If you’re a fan of golf, Estepona is the perfect place for you! There are around 30 golf courses in and close to Estepona, and El Paraiso is one of the most established courses on the Costa del Sol, located in the peaceful El Paraiso valley.

3. Stroll along the Paseo Maritimo de Estepona

A fabulous three-mile-long promenade next to the impeccably clean beach that is great for strolling along and people watching. There are many bars and restaurants along the way that are also buzzing at night, as well as lots of shops for browsing.

4. Soak up the sun on one of the stunning beaches

Estepona is known for its many beautiful sandy beaches with crystal clear waters, most notable Galera Beach, Bahia Dorada Beach, Cristo beach and La Rada Beach.

5. Go on an adventure in Selwo Aventura

Estepona’s safari park is a great opportunity to enjoy wild nature and see animals such as elephants, lynx, red pandas, meerkats, lions and many more. You can also book an exciting 4×4 safari trip if you’re feeling extra adventurous.

6. Discover the Necropolis Prehistorica de Corominas

This interesting and futuristic museum has been established underground, inside a modern ‘Dolmen and Tumulus burial mound’ style construction that dates back to around 3,000 BC. The five incredibly well-preserved tombs and several skeletons are the best-preserved necropoleis ever found on the Costa del Sol.

7. Relax at the Orquidario de Estepona

The beautiful botanical garden and the orchid garden in Estepona has three glass domes and is an important tourist attraction for lovers of plants and architecture.

8. Catch a show at the Parque Del Calvario

This is a very well kept and tranquil park full of flowers, fountains and gardens that it beautiful to stroll around or take a seat and soak up the sun. In the summer months, music and dance groups perform on a stage set in the lake.

9. Take a hike up the Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja

Sierra Bermeja, or “the Red Range,” boasts fantastic panoramic views of the coast, the field of Gibraltar and North Africa. This mountain range features many winding roads and hiking trails in the forested mountain terrain that extends over a vast 1,234 hectares.

10. Bask in the tranquility of Plaza de las Flores

This plaza is a beautiful place to visit any time of the day, take a seat on the benches underneath the orange trees and a fountain encircled in colourful flowers.

10 of the best restaurants in Estepona

1. Jaipur Purple

If Indian food is your favourite, Jaipur Purple is top of the list for Indian, Asian, Balti. It also serves vegetarian and vegan options.

Open: 1pm to 12am

Address: Centro Comercial Saladillo Km 166 Local 3-1-4-1 Ctra, N-340, 29680

Booking: 952 88 83 53

Price: €€ – €€€

2. La Carbonara

If you fancy Italian, La Carbonara serves Italian, Mediterranean and Romana food and the pasta is freshly made.

Open: 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm

Address: C. Ceuta, 18, 29680

Booking: 951 90 11 12

Price: €€ – €€€

3. El Galeon

Visit El Galeon when in Estepona, known for its typical Spanish feel and charming, laid-back atmosphere serving excellent tapas. Vegetarian friendly, vegan and gluten-free options are available.

Open: 7pm to 12am

Address: Plaza Almengual 20, 29680

Booking: 672 58 74 20

Price: €

4. Amura

Famed for its fish, Amura offers a range of healthy seafood, Mediterranean, European and Spanish dishes with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 11pm

Address: Puerto Deportivo, local 5, 29680

Booking: 951 46 99 37

Price: €

5. Wild Cafe & Restaurante

Wild Cafe & Restaurante is known for its well presented healthy and contemporary vegan lunchtime food. It has a young vibe with a great ethos, with vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

Open: 10am to 4:30pm

Address: C. del Mare Nostrum, s/n, 29689

Booking: 951 08 34 73

Price: €€ – €€€

6. Restaurant Chilli

If Mexican food is what you’re looking for, head to Restaurant Chilli, which also offers great Indian cuisine. They have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm to 12am

Address: C. Isla Verde, 2, 29680

Booking: 602 83 71 04

Price: €€

7. Le Petit Paris

Le Petit Paris offers a set menu as well as great French food and pasta. It also has a wonderful selection of wines.

Open: 12:30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 10:30pm

Address: Avd del Carmen, rotonda del puerto, local 3B, 29680

Booking: 952 80 24 31

Price: €€

8. Palm Beach

You can’t visit Estepona without going to a beach restaurant, so if that’s what you’re looking for, head to Palm Beach where you can enjoy a great view, freshly prepared salads, burgers and wraps as well as steaks, chicken, pasta, fish and seafood.

Open: 11am to 10pm

Address: Av. España, 2, 29680

Booking: 952 11 35 56

Price: €€

9. Siopa

Siopa is a small Irish-run bar-cafe near the historic centre specialising in bottled craft beers – minus clichéd Gaelic-pub motifs. They serve over 40 craft beers and almost as many gins.

Open: 7pm to 12am

Address: Calle Real, 80, 29680

Booking: 634 05 08 17

Price: €

10. Taberna Mar De Alboran

Taberna Mar de Alboran is a small independent restaurant run by a husband and wife. Known for its pil pil, it also offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.

Open: 12pm to 4pm (closed Saturdays)

Address: Av. Luis Braille, 17, 29680

Booking: 665 67 51 62

Price: €

Schools in Estepona

When moving to a new area, making sure there are some great schools in the area is essential, and Estepona has some impressive schools and education centres.

There are a host of British schools in the Estepona area that follow the British curriculum, including Queens British Grammar School and The International School Estepona.

Colegio San Jose is a private, bilingual, non-subsidised school that covers all stages of the Spanish Educational System from infant education to Baccalaureate.

Healthcare in Estepona

Having access to quality healthcare is vital when moving to a new home and Estepona has an impressive public health service as well as private healthcare options.

Hospitals

Private Hospital Estepona – Cenyt Hospital

This private hospital in Estepona has over 160 medical experts in over 40 specialities and 24-hour emergency services.

Address: Av. Andalucia, 2, 29680 Estepona,

Contact: 952 80 81 00 or click here

Hospital de Alta Resolucion

This public hospital covers a range of specialities for those who are entitled to free public healthcare.

Address: Calle Margarita, 52, 29651 Las Lagunas de Mijas

Contact: 951 97 69 00 or click here

Doctors

Centro de Salud La Lobilla

This public health centre provides English speaking doctors upon request and also has a translation service.

Address: C. Miguel de Maria Luque, 2, 29680 Estepona

Contact: 955 54 50 60 or click here

Dentists

Estepona Dental Clinic

With 15 years of caring for smiles, Estepona Dental Clinic is one of the best dentists in the area.

Address: Real Street Nº 99 1ºC, Estepona

Contact: 952 806 715 or click here

Important contacts

Moving to a new area is exciting but it is essential to have contact details in case of an emergency, that´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Estepona.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

