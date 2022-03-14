Payment warning: Shoppers may have their cards declined

By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 11:21

Payment warning: Shoppers may have their credit and debit cards declined. The new rules come into force on Monday, March 14.

The new rules mean that online shoppers could see their cards declined if they cannot prove their identity. Retailers will need to make additional checks before purchases can be made or money can be taken out. This will not apply to all payments though.

Anyone who makes purchases online or who banks online will be hit by extra security checks. The checks aim to make transactions safer for the customer. Banks will usually send a code to the customer’s mobile phone when an online payment is made. According to ChronicleLive, the codes will be needed for payments to be approved at the checkout.

Some people will be able to use their mobile banking app to approve payments too. According to reports, if the checks cannot be carried out successfully card payments could be declined.

The new rules come into force under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fraud-prevention rules. This latest rule is called Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

Earlier this year First Direct warned: “As we get closer to the regulatory date, the number of times you’ll notice you’re asked to verify it’s you making the payment will increase.

“‘If the retailer isn’t ready for the new process, there could be times when your card might be declined.”

Lloyds Bank also warned their customers and said: “To help keep you and your accounts safer from fraud when you use your debit or credit card to shop online, we’ll ask you more often to confirm it’s really you making the payment.

“You might have already seen this happening when you shop online, and it’ll happen more often from now on.”

