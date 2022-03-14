Playing golf has never been more enjoyable thanks to the Foodie Golf Experience by Las Colinas

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 March 2022 • 14:59

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club is bringing golf to a wide audience through an initiative that combines golf with leisure and gastronomy.

The Toptracer Range technology installed at the driving range offers different game modes and is a fun group golf activity. It enables all players to feel like a golf professional regardless of their handicap or age.



Las Colinas Golf & Country Club takes golf to another level of enjoyment with Foodie Golf Experience by Las Colinas. A unique outdoor experience, it combines golf with two other major trends in leisure and gastronomy, namely gamification and the foodie movement.

An exclusive, fun plan to share with family, friends or colleagues and celebrate birthdays or events on special dates. It is also ideal for corporate team building activities, events with VIP clients or to combine with a product presentation day or convention.

“I encourage everyone to try it. Foodie Golf Experience by Las Colinas is great fun. It offers a unique experience to play golf and enjoy delicious food,” adds Javier Rodríguez, Head of Operations at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.

This service, which can already be booked through the usual channels at Las Colinas, provides the option of playing all the Toptracer Range game modes, accompanied all- inclusive food served by our Food Truck. The experience is designed as a group activity for a minimum of 4 players and a maximum of 8. Groups can hire one of the 5 existing boxes sponsored by brands such as Heineken, Mumm or Hip Estates. The service can also be upgraded by ordering extra Mumm champagne or mixed spirits.

The first Foodie Golf Experience by Las Colinas was held on 10 March when guests, providers and the media were able to enjoy this unique experience.

Toptracer Range at Las Colinas

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club takes golf to another level by offering innovative Toptracer Range technology, only available at the most exclusive golf courses across the world.

The Toptracer Range system allows golfers to play different games for points virtually. This gamification tool consists of technical and skill games for both single player and multiplayer. The game modes include “Long Drive”, “Driving Challenge” or “Closest to the Pin”, which put the player’s skills to the test. This system is a leisure and entertainment innovation in the world of golf and is suitable for all handicaps and ages.

Toptracer Range technology also provides golfers with a new way of training in a virtual environment, where each stroke is monitored, which can be tracked through displays or on the player’s mobile phone after they have downloaded the application. Toptracer Range incorporates the most widely used ball tracking system in the world which is revolutionizing the sport. Among other advantages, it provides accurate information on distance, roll, ball speed, allowing users to consult and obtain key data to help them improve their technique. All conveniently monitored on the golfer’s mobile phone.

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club is currently the only golf course in the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia that offers this revolutionary technology.

“With the exclusive Toptracer Range technology, unique in the Valencian Community and Murcia, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club seeks to deliver added value to all golfers, from the most advanced players to those who want to get started in the world of golf,” stated Javier Rodriguez, Head of Operations at Las Colinas Golf & Country Club.

More on information is available by phoning +34 965 32 40 04 or sending an email to [email protected]