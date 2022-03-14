By Laura Kemp • 14 March 2022 • 20:01
Poll results: Are sanctions enough to deter Russia from its invasion of Ukraine?
image: twitter
As the world watches the current war in Ukraine and as innocent civilians scramble to cross borders, look after their children and get to a place of safety, we asked Euro Weekly News readers what they thought about the current crisis and whether sanctions will be enough to deter Putin and Russia from invading Ukraine or whether they think governments should be doing more.
Nine per cent of readers think that the economic impact on Russia will deter Putin and his invasion of Russia.
A huge majority of 87 per cent think that Putin will need more of a deterrent to stop him from invading Ukraine and potentially causing war in Europe, while just six per cent do not agree with either statement and have chosen to respond with ‘other’.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From a small seaside town in Wales, Laura now lives in Torrox Costa reporting in the Axarquia area and writing film reviews. Laura has an interest in animals, movies, outdoor swimming and the environment. Get in touch with a story on 951 38 61 61.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.