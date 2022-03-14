By Laura Kemp • 14 March 2022 • 20:01

Poll results: Are sanctions enough to deter Russia from its invasion of Ukraine? image: twitter

We asked our readers whether they thought sanctions are enough to deter Russia from its invasion of Ukraine or should governments be doing more – here are the results.

As the world watches the current war in Ukraine and as innocent civilians scramble to cross borders, look after their children and get to a place of safety, we asked Euro Weekly News readers what they thought about the current crisis and whether sanctions will be enough to deter Putin and Russia from invading Ukraine or whether they think governments should be doing more.

Nine per cent of readers think that the economic impact on Russia will deter Putin and his invasion of Russia.

A huge majority of 87 per cent think that Putin will need more of a deterrent to stop him from invading Ukraine and potentially causing war in Europe, while just six per cent do not agree with either statement and have chosen to respond with ‘other’.

