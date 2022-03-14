By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 0:16
Russia and Ukraine talks could have a positive result within days.
According to Oleksiy Arestovych, the Ukrainian presidential adviser, talks have been ongoing today, Sunday, March 13, between Moscow and Kyiv. In an interview on national television, he said, ‘Talks are continuing right now’.
Officials from both sides offered positive thoughts when speaking today, suggesting that a result could be achieved in the next few days. Ukraine has said it is willing to talk but that surrendering, not ultimatums, were not on the table.
‘We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively’, commented Mykhailo Podolyak, the Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser. Adding, ‘I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days’.
Meanwhile, Russian delegate Leonid Slutsky, is quoted by the RIA news agency as saying they had made substantial progress in their talks. ‘According to my personal expectations, this progress may grow in the coming days into a joint position of both delegations, into documents for signing’, he said, without elaborating further.
Both sides made public announcements about the progress of their talks almost simultaneously. Wendy Sherman, the US Deputy Secretary of State was also positively upbeat, as she intimated that Russia was interested in further negotiations.
‘Our demands are – the end of the war and the withdrawal of Russian troops. I see the understanding, and there is a dialogue’, Podolyak tweeted, claiming that Russia was finally taking time to listen to Ukraine’s proposals.
Vladimir Putin had commented last Friday 11, without elaborating, that talks had taken a more positive direction. Then yesterday, Saturday 12, a spokesman for the Kremlin said that talks ‘in video format’ were taking place between Moscow and Kyiv.
Even though talks last Thursday 10 between the foreign ministers of both nations did not prove fruitful, it was believed by experts that the fact they had even started talking was a sign that some progress could be made eventually. It is believed that talks will continue tomorrow, Monday 14, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.
