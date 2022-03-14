By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 23:50

Russia threatens to abandon NASA astronaut on the ISS. Image: NASA

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos threatens NASA that it will leave an American astronaut abandoned on the ISS



NASA continues to be threatened as a result of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In this instance, it involves American astronaut, Mark Vande Hei, who could become stranded on the International Space Station, (ISS).

Roscosmos, the Russian Space Agency, has threatened NASA saying it will abandon its man in space. Mark Vande Hei is scheduled to return to Earth with two Russian cosmonauts in three weeks’ time, when they will have completed 355 days in space, manning the ISS.

In the event that Roscosmos carries out this alleged threat, the astronaut will not be able to land in the scheduled location in Kazakhstan.

A few days ago, Joe Biden, the president of the United States, announced the halving of high-tech imports from Russia, warning that this would result in degrading its space program.

This measure was something that did not sit too well with Roscosmos’s director-general, Dmitry Rogozin. He subsequently threatened to completely separate the Russian section of the ISS, which contains the engines that keep the station afloat. Separating the sections would endanger its structure.

In principle, NASA does not want to end cooperation with Roscosmos. Recently, the agency published that space collaboration between the two countries remains unchanged, as reported by 20minutos.es.

