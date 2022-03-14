Santa Pola sailing club’s plan becalmed

By Linda Hall • 14 March 2022 • 9:56
SANTA POLA: Club Nautico is prepared to invest €4 million in port renovations
Photo credit: Aitana ACS
THE regional government ruled out extending the Santa Pola Club Nautico’s concession at present.
Club executives are now seeking legal advice on options allowing them to plan for the future, according to Spanish media reports.
Although the club’s concession expires in 2033 it has cited a clause in the Ley de Puertos (Ports Law) allowing a concessionary who invests in the installation during the last third of the agreed period to remain for another 10 or 15 years.
This would coincide with early 2023, said the club’s president Pascual Orts, who also revealed that the club was prepared to spend more than €4 million on remodelling the quays and its social centre while improving energy-efficiency.
Club Nautico representatives recently explained to the Ports Authority that they need to know what lies ahead before investing in the port.
The officials replied that according to the regulations, the concession for occupying the port could be renewed, but would come into effect once it was approved and not when the existing concession expired
This would be of little help, Club Nautico sources said, and would not clarify the present situation.
The Ports Authority also made it clear that its current priorities were resolving the situation of other yacht clubs whose concessions had expired or were about to do so.
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish.
She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since!
She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language.
She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.
