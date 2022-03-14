Squatters invade Russian oligarch’s £50million mansion

By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 12:19

AntonPopper777, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Squatters have invaded a Russian oligarch’s £50million Knightsbridge mansion. Pro-Ukraine protesters have taken over Oleg Deripaska’s mansion.

According to the police, the Belgrave property was broken into shortly after midnight on Monday, March 14. The protesters are said to have hung banners reading “Putin go f*** yourself” and “The property has been liberated.”

Oleg Deripaska is one of seven Russian oligarchs that have been hit hard by UK government sanctions. The mansion is said to belong to Deripaska’s family.

A spokesperson for the Met police commented on the break-in and said: “Police were called shortly after 01:00hrs on Monday, 14 March to a residential property in Belgrave Square, SW1.

“Officers attended and found that a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows. Officers remain at the location.”

The UK government has frozen Deripaska’s assets and banned transactions with businesses and individuals in the UK.

Taking to Twitter Deripaska denied all claims against him. He tweeted: “Since there’s not a single fact in support of Boris’ cabinet’s fantasies it will be for the courts and the police to decide the future for all in this sanctions story.”

