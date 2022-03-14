Stalemate over Orihuela Costa’s Cala Mosca development

By Linda Hall • 14 March 2022 • 13:34
CALA MOSCA: 2,000 properties planned for Orihuela Costa’s only stretch of unbuilt coastline
Photo credit: Playas.net
THE Valencian Community’s Upper Court of Justice (TSJCV) refused to order a temporary halt to Orihuela Costa’s Cala Mosca development.
In the ongoing saga’s latest episode, the TSJCV rejected the central government’s request to adopt precautionary measures on the grounds that the 2,000 properties new properties would increase congestion on the N-332.
The government also maintained that road safety would be affected and noise pollution posed a health risk.
The TSJCV argued that the government had not demonstrated a cause-effect link between Cala Mosca’s planning permission and its claims. The tribunal also ruled that Madrid had failed to prove that “irreparable damage” would result from not adopting precautionary measures.
It was not passing judgement on the case itself, the TSJCV said: “All the questions raised must be examined and resolved by the tribunal when the time comes to make a ruling on the case.”
The central government was also ordered to pay €400 in costs.
