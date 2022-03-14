By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 18:46
Talks between Moscow and Kyiv postponed until tomorrow, Tuesday 15.
image: [email protected]
Mijailo Podoliak, the adviser to the Ukrainian President, reported today, Monday, March 14, that the fourth round of face-to-face talks between Moscow and Kyiv have taken a “technical break” and will resume tomorrow, Tuesday 15.
Posting on his official Twitter account, without giving more specific details, Podoliak announced that the “recess” is intended to facilitate “additional work” by working subgroups, and the specification of certain definitions, “Negotiations continue”, he assured.
The negotiators still met this Monday via videoconference. On Sunday it emerged that the negotiating teams had begun to make slight progress in the talks for a ceasefire and the suspension of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, although there is clearly still a long way to go.
Podoliak said earlier in the day that the “immediate withdrawal” of Russian troops from the country and “security guarantees” would be discussed during the round of talks.
A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue…
— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 14, 2022
A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow. For additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions. Negotiations continue…
— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 14, 2022
Now into its 19th day, the conflict in Ukraine still sees Russian troops continue their advance towards the capital Kyiv, and attacks on civilian targets continue.
Officials from the United States and China are due to meet today in Rome, some hours after it was published that Russia requested economic aid and military material from the Asian country after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, something that the Chinese authorities deny.
It has also been reported via some media channels that India is prepared to help Russia by purchasing oil supplies that have been offered to its government by Moscow at a very discounted rate, as reported by larazon.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.