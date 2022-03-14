The Brit family fleeing Ukraine

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 14:40

Chris and his family are trying to get home safely.

Chris, from Bolton, and his family are seeking help to get home after they were forced to flee Ukraine.

Chris James Balshaw and his wife and two children were forced to abandon their home in Kherson, Ukraine, when Russian forces surrounded the city. After four days of hiding in their building’s underground car park, they decided to make the dangerous journey to the border.

The family managed to get into Moldova and are currently at a refugee camp, although they are still waiting for their relatives.

Chris, originally from Bolton, said: “When they arrive safely, hopefully, we will move on probably to Romania. We are still in shock and every time we hear a door close or a loud bang, we begin to be really nervous.”

The family were forced to leave everything in Ukraine. “We have been given basic treatment and food. But we really need donations to buy essentials and hot meals and warm clothes for the kids,” said Chris.

Chris spent five years living in Fuengirola, where he worked as an entertainer and performed at many charity events. He now hopes to get something in return and is appealing to the public for help.

He said: “I have done many charity events in my career, and now I would really appreciate some help for me and my family. I want to get them back to safety. Back to my hometown in Bolton.”

Donations to Chris’s family can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bolton-man-escape-ukraine.

