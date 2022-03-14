By Laura Kemp • 14 March 2022 • 13:41

The essential Mijas travel guide

In the heart of the Costa del Sol, the municipality of Mijas is a firm favourite for its climate, various activities, stunning beaches and buzzing nightlife for international travellers all year round.

Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, the beautiful municipality of Mijas is known for its old town, palm-fringed beaches, amazing restaurants, buzzing nightlife and crystal clear water, making it a popular destination for Spanish and foreign travellers.

If you are planning a trip to Mijas, the Euro Weekly News has put together this travel guide to everything from the best beaches, hotels, restaurants and the weather.

Contents

Mijas travel: quick facts

Mijas old town

Mijas marina and fishing port

5 of the best beaches in Mijas

10 of the best things to do in Mijas

10 best restaurants in Mijas

The weather in Mijas

Best hotels in Mijas

Getting to Mijas

Important contacts in Mijas

Where is Mijas? Mijas is located on the Costa del Sol in the south of Spain in Andalucia

Languages spoken: Spanish. English is also widely spoken in many tourist areas.

Currency: The Euro (€)

Time zone: Mijas is on Central European Standard Time and GMT (+1)

Travelling to Mijas: The nearest airport to Mijas is Malaga Airport, just 20 miles away.

Mijas Pueblo (old town)

Famous for its mule taxis (burro taxi), Mijas Pueblo (old town) is a beautiful whitewashed village area of Mijas filled with meandering narrow streets and colourful flowers.

Mijas Pueblo is the perfect place to witness the incredible charm and authentic beauty of the municipality. With its many panoramic viewpoints, you can also take in the breathtaking views of the coast and nearby villages.

The Ermita Virgen de la Peña y Mirador del Compas is one of the most unusual churches you will experience that has been excavated into the rock face.

Mijas Costa

The main tourist area of Mijas is Mija Costa, where you can enjoy the tradition and culture of Mijas Pueblo without leaving the beach! The coastline in Mijas Costa stretched over 7.5 miles so doesn’t get too overcrowded, and there are many restaurants and bars to choose from close to the beach.

As day turns into night, Mijas Costa comes alive with nightclubs and bars buzzing with activity. There is a huge variety of restaurants in Mijas Costa, including Spanish, British, European and Indian cuisine to suit all tastes.

La Cala de Mijas

La Cala de Mijas is a small but vibrant town with plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as a wonderful market that takes place every Wednesday and Saturday morning.

As one of the original fishing villages in Malaga, La Cala de Mijas is the perfect mix of expat and Spanish culture with plenty to see and do, as well as being perfectly situated to travel to El Faro, Riviera del Sol, Calahonda and Fuengirola.

5 of the best beaches in Mijas

1. Playa de la Cala Mijas

A beautiful sandy beach with crystal clear water, Playa de la Cala Mijas also boasts many restaurants and bars nearby. Rent one of the comfortable beach beds and spend the day soaking up the sun.

2. Playa de Calahonda

This beach consists of pebbles and sand and the wooden boardwalk makes it perfect for a stroll. Beach beds are available to rent here and there are numerous restaurants nearby with lots of variety.

3. Playa el Bombo

This large and beautiful Blue Flag beach is one of the most popular for families. The dark sand and crystal clear waters make it perfect to spend a day in the sun and for activities such as snorkelling and scuba diving.

4. Playa Naturista de Playamarina

If you are wanting to get a tan all over, this nudist beach is for you! This beach has a very relaxed atmosphere and a chiringuito for refreshments.

5. Playa de La Luna

This small and quiet beach is accessed through a small tunnel or from Cabopino Beach. It boasts beautiful fine sand and the water is so clear it is a privilege to be able to swim in it!

10 of the best things to do in Mijas

There are lots of things to do in Mijas, from visiting the stunning beaches, delving into the history of the old town and eating your way through the many restaurants and cafes.

Here is our guide to the best attractions when you travel to Mijas.

1. Plaza de Toros de Mijas (Mijas Bullring)

Built at the request of a group of neighbours in 1900, this historical bullring is an impressive sight with lots of historical information.

Open: Winter from Monday to Sunday from 10:30am until 7pm. Summer from Monday to Friday from 10am until 9pm.

Address: Calle Cuesta de la Villa, 1, 29650 Mijas

Price: €4

2. Ermita de la Virgen de la Peña

This stunning church carved out of rock is a must-see in Mijas. Located next to the Compas viewpoint, the church was carved out of the rock by a Carmelite monk in the second half of the 17th century.

Open: 24-hours

Address: Av. del Compás, 7, 29650 Mijas

Price: Free to enter

3. Aquamijas

A great time for all of the family on those hot summer days! This waterpark has a wave pool, slides, a kids play area, lounge chairs, snack bars and lockers.

Open: June to mid-September 10am until 6pm, July and August 10am until 7pm

Address: Autovia del Mediterraneo, Km. 208, 29651 Las Lagunas de Mijas

Price when purchased online: 3-6 years old €14.40, 7-11 years old €19.40, adults €24.90 and over 65s €17.40

4. Plaza de la Constitucion

This beautiful plaza is the perfect place to sit and people-watch after exploring the meandering narrow streets of the old town or having a look in the many shops in the area. During the summer months, there is a flamenco dancing display every Wednesday and Saturday at 12pm.

Open: 24-hours

Address: Plaza De La Constitucion, Mijas

Price: Free to visit

5. Museo de Miniaturas Carromato de Mijas

This museum is a delightful display of extraordinary miniature exhibits with information displayed in four languages.

Open: 10am until 6pm

Address: Av. del Compas, 22, 29650 Mijas

Price: €3

6. Picos de Mijas

If you enjoy hiking and the great outdoors, there’s nowhere better than under the Mediterranean sun. There are a range of trails so pick up a map from the tourist office near the donkey taxis.

Open: 24-hours

Address: Start from Mijas Pueblo

Price: Free

7. Mercado Municipal de Mijas

Head to the farmers market for some amazing fresh produce including fish, meats and vegetables. This is a great way to see the locals going about their day!

Open: 8am until 2pm, closed on Sundays

Address: C. del Pilar, 6, 29650 Mijas

Price: Free

8. Museo del Vino de Mijas

If you love wine (and even if you don’t) this museum is for you! Pick up some of the best wines in the area and enjoy a glass on site with some traditional tapas in this restored 1839 house that is now a museum.

Open: 10:30am until 6:30pm

Address: C. del Pilar, 6, 29650 Mijas

Price: Free to enter

9. Centro de Artes Mijas (Mijas Arts Centre)

In the heart of Mijas Pueblo, Mijas Arts Centre has a variety of exhibitions, workshops and activities, as well as a beautiful terrace to enjoy the surrounding views.

Open: 9am until 1:30pm and 3pm until 8pm on Mondays, 9am until 2:30pm and 3pm until 7pm on Tuesdays, 9am until 8pm on Wednesdays, 9am until 2:30pm and 3pm until 10pm on Thursdays, 4:30pm until 6:30pm on Fridays, 9am until 2:30pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Address: Algarrobo Building 2. Plaza Virgen de la Peña s / n. Mijas Pueblo. 29650

Price: Free

10. Senda Litoral Mijas

This beautiful wooden boardwalk stretches for miles and has plenty of beaches, watchtowers and chiringuitos along the way to stop for a drink under the sun!

Open: 24-hours

Address: Senda Litoral Mijas, 29649 Mijas

Price: Free

10 best restaurants in Mijas

From international cuisine to the most typical flavours of Andalucia, Mijas has restaurants of all kinds, including some excellent vegetarian options too, so you’ll be spoilt for choice if you decide to relocate.

1. La Alcazaba de Mijas

A wide range of Mediterranean, national and international dishes accompanied by an incredible panoramic view.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday and Saturday to Sunday 4pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays and Fridays

Address: Plaza de la Constitucion, 29650 Mijas, Malaga

Booking: 952 59 02 53

Price: €€

2. La Reja

This Spanish steak house has rustic décor and friendly staff.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday 12pm until 11 m, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle de los Caños, 9, 29650 Mijas, Malaga

Booking: 952 59 11 24

Price: €€

3. Tomillo Limon

A wide variety of different types of dishes to suit all tastes, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 12pm until 11pm and Sunday 12pm until 5pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida, Plaza Virgen de la Peña, 13, 29650 Mijas, Malaga

Booking: 951 43 72 98

Price: €

4. Koco Bistro

A popular restaurant offering a range of Spanish and international dishes with a warm atmosphere and great service.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12.30pm to 11pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida, Plaza Virgen de la Peña, 3, 29650 Mijas, Malaga

Booking: 952 48 61 52

Price: €€

5. Balcon de Mijas

Authentic Indian food served with a wonderful view.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12:30pm until 10:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Avenida de la Virgen de la Peña 3, 29650, Málaga

Booking: 952 59 03 85

Price: €€

6. Albahaca

Typical Spanish food with vegetarian options and outdoor seating available.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12pm until 11pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Urbanizacion Butibamba, 2, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 607 80 25 57

Price: €€

7. Snack Attack

Those wanting something more British can find an English breakfast and amazing homemade desserts for great prices.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 8am until 4pm, Sunday 9:30am until 4pm

Address: Urbanizacion Jardín Botanico, 26, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Malaga

Booking: 952 49 31 84

Price: €

8. The Family Restaurant & Bar

A small and cosy bar and grill offering Spanish food made from fresh produce.

Opening hours: 11am to 12am Monday to Sunday

Address: Calle Don José de Orbaneja s/n. Conjunto El Puente 3, Local 2, 29649

Booking: 952 93 28 47

Price: €€

9. The Times Sports Bar & Grill

Not only does this bar and grill offer delicious food and vegetarian options, but they also have a pool table and a weekly quiz every Sunday.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday 9:30am until 12:00am, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle Cartama, 47, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 952 49 44 48

Price: €€

10. Utopia

A great atmosphere with lots of pizza and pasta options for decent prices.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12:00 pm to 1:00 am – closed on Mondays

Address: Calle Fuengirola, S/N, LOCAL 8, 29649 La Cala de Mijas, Málaga

Booking: 604 34 75 78

Price: €€

The weather in Mijas

Many people travel to the Costa del Sol all year round to enjoy the mild weather and hours of sunshine. The climate in Mijas is influenced by his combination of seaside location and the mountains that surrounds it.

The summers in Mijas can be very hot with many hours of sunshine to enjoy with July being the hottest month.

The climate in Mijas is generally quite warm and temperate and is never too cold in the winter, however, a jacket may be needed in the evenings!

Best hotels in Mijas

1. Los Amigos Beach Club

Just 350 metres from the beach and boasting indoor and outdoor pools, a whirlpool, gym, sauna, tennis court and bowling green, Los Amigos Beach Club is perfect for couples and families travelling to Mijas.

Address: Carretera de Cadiz Km 204 Urbanizacion Playamarina, 29649, Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €

2. La Cala Resort

Located close to the beach and its own golf course, La Cala Resort of the perfect accommodation for those wanting to head to the tee under the Mediterranean sun.

Address: Calle Mirador del Golf, 29649 La Cala de Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €€

3. TRH Mijas

The TRH Mijas Hotel is a complete and unique 4-star hotel located in the urban centre of Mijas with amazing panoramic views over the sea. TRH Mijas is perfect for couples and groups travelling to Mijas.

Address: Calle Tamisa 2, 29650, Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €€€

4. ILUNION Hacienda de Mijas

Built in the traditional Andalucian style with the feel of a country estate and private balconies overlooking the sea and the on site pool, ILUNION Hacienda de Mijas is a firm favourite for travellers returning to Mijas.

Address: Carretera Fuengirola Km 4, 29650, Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €

5. El Oceano Beach Hotel

Right on the waters edge, El Oceano is a luxurious hotel, restaurant and Martini lounge with incredible views and amenities that is great for couples or a girls’ weekend.

Address: Miraflores Playa, Torrenueva, 29649, Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €€€

6. Ramada Residences by Wyndham Costa del Sol Fuengirola

Ramada Residences has plenty of amenities including a children’s play area and activities, tennis courts, a grocery service and restaurant, making it the perfect accommodation for families travelling to Mijas.

Address: Carretera de Cadiz Km 206, 29649, Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €€

7. La Casa de la Iglesia

Located in the historic part of town, this quaint church house is perfect for those wanting to experience the authentic and traditional side of Mijas. With its common areas, it is also great for travellers wishing to meet new people.

Address: La Casa de la Iglesia Calle Campos 1, 29650 Mijas Pueblo

Booking: Book here

Price: €

8. Villa Paraisos

Villa Paraisos is an excellent choice for travellers visiting Mijas, boasting a family-friendly environment and many helpful amenities designed to enhance your stay.

Address: Calle Paraisos 358 (26), 29651, Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €

9. VIK Gran Hotel Costa del Sol

Located on the beachfront of Cala de Mijas with breathtaking views out over playa de la Butibamba, VIK Gran Hotel Costa del Sol is perfectly situated for travellers wanting to visit the surrounding areas.

Address: Calle la Butibamba 9, 29649 La Cala de Mijas

Booking: Book here

Price: €€

Getting to Mijas

Malaga Airport is in very close proximity to Mijas and hosts national and international flights all year round, making it very easy to travel to Mijas.

Bus

There is no direct bus service to Mijas from the airport, however, you can take the A Express Line that goes to the centre of Malaga and from there take the bus to Mijas.

Taxi

With Malaga Airport in such close proximity to Mijas, it is fairly cheap to get a taxi to your destination.

Important contacts in Mijas

Travelling somewhere new is fun but it’s important to know the contact information for the emergency services when you are in Mijas.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

Reporting a theft: 902102112

