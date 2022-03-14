By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 2:39
Thomas Markle prepared to testify in court against daughter Meghan.
Thomas Markle, the 77-year-old father of Megan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced on Saturday, March 13, that he is prepared to testify against his daughter in a court case that is being brought against her by Samantha Markle, her 57-year-old half-sister.
Launching his new YouTube channel, alongside Karl Larsen, his friend and celebrity photographer, Mr Markle said, ‘I would be more than happy to. I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face. I’d be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter’.
‘She can’t defend the things she said’, he added, insisting that 40-year-old Meghan would be better off settling the case than going to court with Samantha. But, should she go ahead, then he said he is more than happy to testify against Meghan.
The lawsuit revolves around some of the things said by Meghan during her interview last year with Oprah Winfrey. Samantha claims ‘false and malicious statements’ were made about her, and as a result, filed her lawsuit in Tampa, Florida. She is demanding damages of €68,500 ($75,000) for defamation, and for Meghan to pay all the legal expenses incurred.
‘Finding Freedom’, the controversial book about the Sussexes’ exit from royal life that was published, is also in the firing line, with Samantha’s lawyers alleging that the Duchess of Sussex lied to its authors whilst it was being compiled, claiming that the book ‘published and disseminated false and malicious statements’.
In the book, Meghan portrayed what Samantha calls a misleading life of ‘rags to royalty, accusing her of denigrating their father in the process.
The Duchess had previously claimed that she never collaborated with the authors of ‘Finding Freedom’, but, last November, emails were disclosed. They totally contradicted her claim, revealing that Meghan had provided details for the book, about both her brother, Thomas Jr, as well as Samantha, and she apologised to the Court of Appeal.
‘I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or court”, Meghan insisted, while Michael Kump, her lawyer, labelled the lawsuit as being ‘baseless and absurd’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.
