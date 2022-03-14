Thousands jolted awake as earthquake rattles Hong Kong

By Alex Glenn • 14 March 2022 • 7:44

Thousands jolted awake as an earthquake rattles Hong Kong. More than 10,000 worried people reported the quake.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, south-eastern China was hit by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. Preliminary analysis revealed that the quake happened 92 kilometres away from Hong Kong. The quake occurred at 2:29am on Monday, March 14.

The quake woke thousands of residents in the city. According to the Observatory, more than 10,000 people contacted them to report the earthquake. The quake only lasted a few seconds though.

The University of Hong Kong’s Honorary professor Chan Lung Sang commented on the quake’s intensity. He said: “Earthquakes along coastal South China are not rare. This one, however … measured a III to IV degrees on the intensity scale, which is among the highest over the past 15 years or so.”

He went on to add: “An event that affects [Hong Kong] does not have to be very close. A sufficiently big one that occurs, say, 200km from Hong Kong, may cause some extent of damage.

“The chance of having a significant one in our lifetime is low, but we should always be prepared, even for low-risk incidents.”

Residents were left shaken according to SCMP. One resident commented: “I was in shock. To think an earthquake can make its way here to Hong Kong,

“I couldn’t sleep afterwards after thinking of worst-case scenarios. But in the end, I was just glad it wasn’t strong enough to a point stuff could start falling down.”

Another person added: “Strange times in Hong Kong.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.